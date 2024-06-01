Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes $6.94 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. Fiserv comprises 2.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $874,377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $450,830,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.76. 3,582,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,739. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

