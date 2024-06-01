Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.5 days.

RGRNF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

