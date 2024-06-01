Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 82 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.87. 4,904,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $127.46 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

