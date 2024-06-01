Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 647,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 94,764 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 257,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 494,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

