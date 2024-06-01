Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 19,932,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

