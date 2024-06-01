Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $251,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

