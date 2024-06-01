Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $61.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

