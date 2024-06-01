Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,199. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

