Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 176,808 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 434,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,432. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.05.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

