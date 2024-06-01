Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 4,330 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $111.35. 1,604,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

