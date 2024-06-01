Relative Value Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,818 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 792,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $24,916,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 598,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

