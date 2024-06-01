Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IEI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,568. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
