Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Free Report) rose 40% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

