Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

RPTX opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.