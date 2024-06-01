Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AT&T Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.