Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 1st (AEZS, AIRG, AWX, BGI, BLPH, CALA, CAMP, CANF, CBFV, CIDM)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

