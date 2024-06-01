Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 1st (AEZS, AIRG, AWX, BGI, BLPH, CALA, CAMP, CANF, CBFV, CIDM)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Aeterna Zentaris Inc alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.