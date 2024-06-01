Reviewing China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) and V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND – Get Free Report) and V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A V.F. 2 13 1 0 1.94

V.F. has a consensus target price of $13.06, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A V.F. -9.27% 13.14% 2.22%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A V.F. $10.45 billion 0.49 -$968.88 million ($2.50) -5.31

China Industrial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than V.F..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of V.F. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of V.F. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

V.F. beats China Industrial Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Industrial Group

China Industrial Group, Inc. through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers High performance outdoor apparel, footwear, equipment, accessories; outdoor, adventure-inspired lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories; performance merino wool and other natural fibers-based apparel and accessories; performance-based footwear; and high performance apparel and accessories based on natural fibers under the The North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, and Altra brands. It also offers youth culture/action sports-inspired and streetwear apparel, footwear, and accessories; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and accessories; outdoor-inspired apparel, footwear, and accessories; and backpacks and luggage under the Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, and JanSport brands. In addition, the company provides work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear; and protective work footwear under the Dickies, and Timberland PRO brands. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, independently-operated partnership stores, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

