Reviewing Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Borealis Foods and Flowers Foods are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Flowers Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -47.00% -15.15% Flowers Foods 2.45% 18.35% 7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowers Foods 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Borealis Foods and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Risk & Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and Flowers Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods -$459,340.00 -423.07 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Flowers Foods $5.09 billion 0.96 $123.42 million $0.59 39.34

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Borealis Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

