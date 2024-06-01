Reviewing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A Haleon 9.68% 13.17% 6.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Haleon 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Haleon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A Haleon $14.05 billion 2.74 $1.30 billion $0.30 28.13

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Haleon beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

