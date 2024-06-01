rhino investment partners Inc Takes $2.29 Million Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. National Bankshares makes up about 0.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.58.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

About National Bankshares

(Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.