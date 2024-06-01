Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 115,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,269,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.