Rice Partnership LLC Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.60. 3,477,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.