Rice Partnership LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $90.45. 41,308,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,860,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

