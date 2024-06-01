Rice Partnership LLC Purchases Shares of 3,718 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $347,827,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Veralto by 34,761.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after buying an additional 1,914,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. 6,836,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

