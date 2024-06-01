Rice Partnership LLC Sells 15,717 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 386,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. 5,316,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.