Rice Partnership LLC Sells 15,717 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 386,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of Sempra stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. 5,316,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
