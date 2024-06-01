Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riskified by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Riskified by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Riskified Trading Up 0.2 %

RSKD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,469. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

