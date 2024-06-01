Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $495.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.37. The company has a market cap of $456.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,210,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

