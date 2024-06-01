Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 45,545 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96.

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $20.90 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

