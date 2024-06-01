Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 45,545 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40.
- On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $20.90 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
