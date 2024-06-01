Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 3.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.84. 13,978,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 15,801,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,682 shares of company stock worth $25,054,243. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 197,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 1,251,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

