Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 5,724 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $190,609.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $214,407.60.

On Monday, April 8th, David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,522,892.30.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Roblox by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

