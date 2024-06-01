Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director Purchases C$14,580.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) Director John Martin Mirko bought 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, John Martin Mirko purchased 300,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$100.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John Martin Mirko purchased 410,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John Martin Mirko purchased 1,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$20.00.

On Friday, March 15th, John Martin Mirko purchased 1,000,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

Rokmaster Resources stock opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

