Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Increased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $138,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,913,000 after purchasing an additional 172,736 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

