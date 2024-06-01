Roth Capital Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.65.

Shares of COP opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 116,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

