Royal Bank of Canada Lowers National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,125

National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.96) to GBX 1,125 ($14.37) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.99) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 882.40 ($11.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,047.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,043.31. The stock has a market cap of £42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 9,833.33%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

