Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on August 23rd

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$148.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$149.22. The firm has a market cap of C$210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$133.22.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
