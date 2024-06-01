Royal Bank of Canada Trims Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price to $16.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Verastem Stock Down 0.8 %

VSTM stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $100.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Verastem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 116.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

