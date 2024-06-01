RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,320. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

