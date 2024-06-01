RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $19.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of RXO by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,580,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter valued at $76,982,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RXO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,965,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXO opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

