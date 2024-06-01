Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.23 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFT. TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

