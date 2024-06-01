Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 238.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,995 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $187,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,807,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.