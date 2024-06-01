Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Trading ∞ Higher

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 331,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 290,388 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

