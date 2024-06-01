Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $508.68

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 508.68 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.59). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.51), with a volume of 225,393 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £788.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 491.05.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

