Schulz Wealth LTD. Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 0.8% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GJUN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,189. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

