Schulz Wealth LTD. Buys Shares of 2,505 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.57. 4,000,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

