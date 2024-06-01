Schulz Wealth LTD. Invests $486,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFEM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 577,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

