Schulz Wealth LTD. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 7.0% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. 3,007,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.