Schulz Wealth LTD. Takes $1.12 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.