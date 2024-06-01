Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 16,859 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $447.07. 3,917,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.28. The company has a market cap of $415.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

