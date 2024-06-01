Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 46,051 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 46,051 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $86,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.80. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.