Scotia Capital Inc. Has $283.28 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $283,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. 2,512,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,672. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

